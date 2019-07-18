Kangana Ranaut's behaviour with a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event had led the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India (EJG) to impose a ban on the actress from any coverage across all media platforms. While actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra had placed forward their opinions about the entire fiasco, Akshay Kumar too has now broken his silence on the issue.

When Akshay Kumar was asked about the ongoing controversy between Kangana and the media, the Khiladi actor resonated Sidharth Malhotra's words and said that it was very unfortunate thing to happen.

"I would like to reiterate what Sidharth Malhotra had said earlier that the relationship between the media and actors is a very close relationship like that of a husband and wife who fight and get angry. I hope this thing (Kangana and media spat) gets resolved because we need you (media) a lot. That's what I feel because things that we want to convey to the audience, we are able to do that because of you and vice versa. I feel it's very unfortunate but I feel things get sorted out," Akshay Kumar told reporters at the trailer launch of Mission Mangal in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor too has addressed the issue and said that though he agrees with Kangana's views to a certain degree, he doesn't agree with everything that she says. Amitabh Bachchan too had given Kangana a reality check through a cryptic tweet saying that superiority doesn't come from birth but from one's qualities.

EJG has boycotted Kangana from media coverage until she issues a public apology for everything that transpired between her and a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event.

Kangana, however, not just only refused to apologise to the section of the media but also slammed them in a video message calling them as 'termites', 'pseudo', 'traitors' and 'tenth-fail'.