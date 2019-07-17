A lot has been written and said about Kangana Ranaut's recent 'mad' behaviour with the media and members of film fraternity over the years. But the actress has remained unapologetic on her scathing remarks be it against the media or actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others. While Kangana's fans have been rooting for her on social media, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has said that though he agrees with Kangana's views at a certain level but not with everything she says.

Responding to the reports of him being upset with the makers of Jhootha Kahin Ka over the release of the movie in theatres, Rishi Kapoor rubbished the news and was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama that he agrees with Kangana's outrage against a section of the media that reports false news because of which the credibility of other journalists is questioned. However, Rishi Kapoor, who has often been pulled up for his 'rude behaviour' with the media, added that "he does not agree with everything that Kangana says."

Post her spat with a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event, Kangana Ranaut, in a video message, had slammed a section of the media calling them as 'termites', 'pseudo', 'traitors' and 'tenth-fail'. She also said that journalists come to her events to eat free food.

The untoward incident led the members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJG) to impose a ban on Kangana across all platforms and also demanded a public apology from the actress. And the members of the Mumbai Press Club, Press Club of India and others have also extended their support to EJG's decision to boycott Kangana from any media coverage.

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor, who had been battling cancer and undergoing treatment for the past nine months, will be back in India early September and would resume work by the end of the month. He revealed that he had lost 26 kgs of his weight because of his lost appetite. But he emphasised on the fact that he has gained 8 kgs after his recovery.