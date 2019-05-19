As Rishi Kapoor is recuperating from cancer, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani decided to visit the veteran actor in New York to give some assurance and mental peace to him and his family.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani posed for a smiling selfie with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor who thanked them for their support. The two power couple also posed for a family picture with the Kapoor family which will surely bring smile on your faces.

"Some pple just come to give you Assurance n Mental peace !!! Thank you mr and mrs Ambani for all the support," Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Kapoor has been battling cancer for the last 8 months while undergoing treatment in the US. He recently revealed that he is now in remission but still has to undergo a bone-marrow transplant before he could return to India.

In September 2018, Rishi Kapoor had left to the US along with his wife Neetu Kapoor for the treatment and the veteran actor is very thankful to his wife for standing besides him like a rock being a source of motivation with her unconditional support.