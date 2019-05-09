Becoming a mother was not a cakewalk for Nita Ambani as she was told by the doctors at the age of 23 that she would never conceive. After struggling to experience motherhood for a few years after her marriage to Mukesh Ambani, Nita finally became a mother to twins Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who were born through surrogacy.

It was a moment of immense joy for both Nita and Mukesh who sailed through life with positivity. And the precious moment of the Ambani family is now there on social media for people to witness it.

A picture of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani holding their twins Isha and Akash in their arms has now surfaced online and it is the cutest thing on the internet you will see today.

Take a look.

Isha Ambani and Akash have been in the news of late thanks to their extravagant wedding ceremonies which had soon become the centre of all attraction.