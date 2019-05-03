Rishi Kapoor has been battling cancer for the last 8 months and has been undergoing treatment in the US. All this while, the veteran actor and the entire Kapoor clan had kept the details of his illness under wraps. But the actor has now finally broken his silence on his fight with cancer. He said that he is now in remission but still has to undergo a bone-marrow transplant before he could return to India.

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free," Rishi Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle.

He further added, "I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

In September 2018, Rishi Kapoor had left to the US along with his wife Neetu Kapoor for the treatment and the veteran actor is very thankful to his wife for standing besides him like a rock being a source of motivation with her unconditional support.

"Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned," Rishi Kapoor said addind that his illness has brought him closer to his children Ranbir and Ridhima. "My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems," he said.

And now that Rishi Kapoor has finally battled the deadly disease and has been announced cancer-free, his fans along with the industry people are waiting for his return to India all hale and hearty.