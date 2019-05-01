After maintaining suspense around Rishi Kapoor's illness for the last few months, Randhir Kapoor has finally confirmed that the veteran actor was indeed suffering from cancer while giving an update on his current health condition.

None of the member of the Kapoor family had disclosed the kind of disease Rishi Kapoor has been suffering from until filmmaker Rahul Rawail shared that Rishi Kapoor is now cancer-free on his recent Facebook post.

Validating Rawail's statement on Rishi Kapoor becoming cancer-free, Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon."

This is time that a member of the Kapoor family has disclosed the nature of Rishi Kapoor's illness. Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has posted a cryptic message about Rishi Kapoor's health in her Instagram post suggesting that the veteran actor has indeed been diagnosed with cancer.

A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor too had broken his silence on his current health condition and said that he is much better now and looking forward to working again.

Rishi Kapoor had left to the US along with his wife Neetu Kapoor in September, last year to undergo the treatment for his cancer. Randhir Kapoor too had said that they have been doing medical tests and will update the media about Kapoor's current health condition without revealing the nature of the disease.

And now that Rishi Kapoor has finally battled the deadly disease and has been announced cancer-free, his fans along with the industry people are waiting for his return to India.