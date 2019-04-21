Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been battling for his illness and has undergone treatment in the US for quite a while now. None of the member of the Kapoor family has disclosed the kind of disease Rishi Kapoor has been suffering from. The suspense around his illness has left his fans worried about his health condition and have been wishing for a speedy recovery ever since the actor left to the US along with his wife Neetu Kapoor in September, last year.

Earlier, in March, Ranbir Kapoor, who frequently flies to the US to check on Rishi Kapoor's health, had informed the media that his father is doing very well and he will be back very soon. And now the 66-year-old actor has broken his silence on his current health condition.

"Looking forward to working again. I am much better now," Rishi Kapoor told a daily during his recent interaction.

Kapoor further said, "Many people have been constantly inquiring. Sanjay Dutt, for example, has been in touch regularly. Actually more than me, it is my wife Neetu whom everyone messages about my health."

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor has posted a cryptic message about Rishi Kapoor's health in her Instagram post suggesting that the veteran actor has indeed been diagnosed with cancer.

"Happy 2019 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health [sic]," Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other family members.

While there's no official confirmation about the disease Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with, we hope the veteran actor comes back to India soon after successfully completing all the medical procedures.