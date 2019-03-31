Ranbir Kapoor and his family have been having a tough time as Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illeness, apparently cancer. While there has not been much update on his current health condition, Ranbir spoke about the insecurities that his father has been facing.

During a speech at Zee Cine Awards 2019 for winning best critics actor (male) award, Ranbir spoke about his family going through a difficult time, and Rishi's insecurities. He said that his father mostly talks to him about films and performances.

Ranbir said that Rishi is so deeply connected with movies that he hardly talks about anything else even during this bad phase. He further said that Rishi expressed his insecurities to him asking if film-makers will want to work with him or not after he gets well.

"I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come into some crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person. Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about 'how is this film?', 'how is this film doing?', 'how is this performance?', what are you doing in this scene?'. And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?," Ranbir said while Alia Bhatt standing beside him appeared to be teary eyed.

Although none of the Kapoor clan confirmed the disease that Rishi has been suffering, one of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post had suggested that he is undergoing cancer treatment.