Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is currently battling for his illness in the US with the support from his family and friends. Earlier, wife Neetu Kapoor has posted a cryptic message about Rishi Kapoor's health suggesting that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with cancer. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Kapoor family about the nature of the disease. While his fans are concerned about Rishi Kapoor's current health condition, his son Ranbir Kapoor has now finally opened about his treatment and said that he will recover soon.

"He's doing very well, and he will be back very soon. He is missing the movies and working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon," Ranbir Kapoor said at an award function.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor had earlier said that they have been doing medical tests and will update the media about Kapoor's current health condition. However, Kapoor himself had said that his treatment is on and hopefully he will recover soon and will return to India.

"The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue. Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me," Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Wife Neetu Kapoor has been Rishi Kapoor's pillar of strength and keeps posting his pictures on social media from their outings. Ranbir and Alia too can be seen visiting Kapoor quite often to check on his health and keep him motivated.