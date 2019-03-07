The speculations and rumours around Alia Bhattand Ranbir Kapoor's wedding seems to be gaining momentum with each passing day. Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to inform about Rishi Kapoor coming back to the country after a long time of treatment and recuperation in the US. Ever since the news has come out, another rather interesting piece of news has started floating around.

As per a report in Spotboye, Rishi Kapoor's first priority after coming back to the country is fixing up a date to make things official between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Since Rishi Kapoor is expected to reach the country sometime in March end, the meeting with the pandit would take place in April where a suitable date for taking their relationship ahead would be confirmed in presence of the Bhatt family and the Kapoor family.

The report states, "Bhatts and Kapoors will meet a Pandit together to zero down on some auspicious dates for the shaadi and one of those dates will be finalised. There is loose talk that the Pandit meeting date has been fixed up for April. Fair enough, considering that Rishi is returning from the US, post his treatment, only in March-end."

Ranbir and Alia are not shy about their relationship and haven't tried to hide it either. The duo has often been clicked spending time together with each other's families. And the mommas of the two stars seem to be sharing a good camaraderie too.

However, we must tell you that a few days ago, Alia Bhatt had said that she feels she is too young to get married now and would decide about it when the right time comes. We wonder if the parents are listening to any of this.