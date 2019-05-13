After several Bollywood visitors including Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, the latest celebrity to catch up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York is Deepika Padukone.

It is known to fans that Ranbir Kapoor's ex Deepika shares a good equation with not just the actor but his parents Rishi and Neetu as well.

Hence, when Deepika was in the city last week to attend the MET Gala 2019, she made a point to meet the duo. Neetu shared a picture of the trio on Instagram with a caption that read, "Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone. Gave lot of love and warmth."

As soon as the picture was shared on social media. Alia, who is currently dating Ranbir and is also friends with Deepika, liked the post.

Rishi has been undergoing treatment in New York for several months now. But It was only recently that the veteran actor broke his silence on his battle with cancer. He said that he is now in remission but still has to undergo a bone-marrow transplant before he could return to India.

"My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free," Rishi Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle. He further added, "I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

And now that Rishi Kapoor has finally fought the deadly disease and declared cancer-free, his fans and the industry people are awaiting his return to India.