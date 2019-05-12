Ranbir Kapoor had found himself at the receiving end of Kangana Ranaut's heavy criticism for brushing off his hands from talking about issues of national importance just because they are living a luxurious life. Though Alia Bhatt strongly defended Ranbir against Kangana's sharp remarks, Ranbir had maintained a stoic silence over the matter until now. Finally reacting to Kangana's constant nagging and criticism against him, Ranbir Kapoor said that he doesn't have any interest to get into controversies.

"If anyone asks me any question, I always try to answer, but I don't have any interest to answer these questions and to get into such kind of controversies. People can talk about me whatever they feel like. I know who I am and what I say," Ranbir told the media at the celebration of true spirit of cricket in an event 'Cricket Dil Se' organized by electronic appliance brand Panasonic on Saturday in Mumbai when asked about Kangana Ranaut's negative comments.

Talking about his actor-father Rishi Kapoor's health who is taking medical treatment in the United States for the last one year, Ranbir said, "He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour."

Paying his tribute to acting coach Roshan Taneja who died on Friday night, Ranbir said, "He was a legend of our film industry. He taught acting to my father. I also took acting classes from him. I pray for his soul. He was a great talent and was an amazing boon to our film industry."

(With IANS Inputs)