Katrina Kaif's personal life is somehow like an open book for everyone to read. She has always been talked about her romantic relationships with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor but she ended up collecting the scattered pieces of her broken heart twice. But it isn't in anyone's control but Katrina, even after going through a terrible phase, picked herself up and pushed through it.

She has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years now and Katrina is now in a position where she can create her own and make things possible. But her past is always the most talked about thing and Katrina, somewhere in the back of her mind, has been introspecting about her life decisions to become more patient and a better version of herself.

So when Katrina was recently asked about how she managed to overcome her break-up and strike a work balance, she told Elle India, "Right now I'd say my life is 80% work and 20% personal. But it's not in our control. Right now, there's a lot of work happening. I take it as a good thing. It wasn't in my control when my personal life got over."

She continued, "It's hard to know exactly why things happened. But I have a different take on it. "Ok fine—it [the break-up] sucks, it's terrible, this is the worst thing in the world, my life is over. Let's sit here and believe this, even for just two minutes. Do we feel good about things? No." But if you really believe in your god, your universe, you'll feel much better. The reason I feel that I should say this is because there are young girls who might be listening to me. They might find something that helps them. I may see a person and think, "Oh, she's got everything", or "Oh, she doesn't struggle like I do". But you know what? You don't know that. Everyone struggles. The most important thing is to learn. We are all trying to work and achieve, in spite of our fears and insecurities. You don't wake up one day and discover that it's all gone. You have to push through it."

After winning accolades for her performanc in Zero, Katrina is now gearing up for her big release Bharat opposite Salman Khan that will hit the theatres this Eid on June 5.