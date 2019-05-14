Mumbai Indians became the first side to win Indian Premier League (IPL) four times when they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the Final on May 12. As the entire team and its fans celebrated the win, no one could be happier than the team owner Nita Ambani. After the trophy was received by Rohit Sharma during the presentation ceremony, Ambani brought it to her home and placed it in front of the idols of Radha and Krishna while paying their obeisance to them.

The Ambanis are known for their religiosity and during the match between their team and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nita had been seen praying fervently and apparently, chanting some incantations. She was also present along with her son and soon to be daughter-in-law during the final where her team registered a heart-stopping victory.

Ambanis reside at their famous home Antilia which is a 27-storey building in Mumbai. It has become a symbol of the prosperity of the family and their great wealth. In the video, Nita Ambani can be seen carrying the trophy herself towards the temple room and then placing it with apparent devotion in front of the sacred idols.

At one stage in the IPL Final, it seemed as if the trophy would remain with MS Dhoni, the defending champion team's captain, after Rohit Sharma's strange decision to bowl Krunal Pandya in the 18th over backfired with Shane Watson hitting the spinner for three sixes in the over.

The last over of the innings saw the Dhoni-led team requiring nine runs with a well-set Watson still at the crease. Lasith Malinga, who had proven extremely expensive till then, was given the responsibility to bowl the last over and he delivered for his side. With victory just two runs away for Chennai, Malinga's slower yorker did the trick and got Shardul Thakur out to give Mumbai Indians a win. The trophy is now safely at Antilia.