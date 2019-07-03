Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty self, made a tweet revealing a hilarious WhatsApp discussion on a family and friends group.

Twinkle shared a few screenshots from the chat on Twitter. The chats revolve around one particular line uttered by one of the members, and soon it led to more funny responses. The particular line was "I am good with anything".

"My 'I am good with anything' family and friends Whatsapp group rant! And yes I do have Wi-Fi :) #FlyingOffTheHandle [sic]," Twinkle captioned the post.

The WhatsApp chat shows various members of the family and friends group making hilarious responses to the phrase used by the first person. Truly Akshay and Twinkle have got some funny people in their circle.

My ‘I am good with anything’ family and friends Whatsapp group rant! And yes I do have Wi-Fi :) #FlyingOffTheHandle pic.twitter.com/p5jdRlU8Tc — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 3, 2019

Earlier, Twinkle had created a controversy after comparing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with a kid wearing an underwear on his face. She had shared a photo on Twitter that showed a small boy covering his face with an underwear. She had captioned the imaged as, "When you are a Kejriwal supporter but don't have a monkey cap! P.S. I swear I didn't make him do this #cutiepie #littlemonster [sic]".

The post had received mixed response as some found it funny, but many others had opined it to be an inappropriate post.