Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna is known for his witty self, but the former actress' recent tweet may not go down well with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters.

She shared a photo on Twitter that shows a kid covered his face and head with a men's underwear. While the picture is rather cute as it reflects the small boy's funny gesture, it is Twinkle's caption to it that might create a controversy.

"When you are a Kejriwal supporter but don't have a monkey cap! P.S. I swear I didn't make him do this #cutiepie #littlemonster [sic]," she captioned the image.

The tweet from Akshay's wife received a lot of comments. While some found it funny, some others called it inappropriate to mock the Delhi CM.

The idea of comparing Kejriwal with a kid having his face covered with underwear appeared to be derogatory to many, who expressed the same in their comments. However, a lot of them just took it in a funny manner.

Twinkle is popular for her sarcasm and outspoken nature. She hardly thinks twice before putting forward her viewpoints, and that often puts her in an uncomfortable situation.

Although the star kid did not have a successful acting career, she certainly has made a name for herself as an author. However, we wonder what Akshay's reaction would be to Twinkle's latest tweet involving Kejriwal.