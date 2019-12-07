Just when you think luxury products can be gauged in one way or another, a new product comes along to ridicule the thought. We've seen the most expensive watches, phones, homes and whatnot, but now there's a new product that touches new heights of luxury with its astronomical price tag.

Samsung just launched its biggest and most expensive TV that redefines luxury in every sense. But it is the price tag of the Samsung smart TV that really raises the eyebrows. Samsung's "The Wall" MicroLED TV carries a price tag ranging from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 12 crore depending on the screen size. The smallest The Wall TV features 146-inch screen, the second in line gets a 219-inch display and the high-end variant measures 292-inch diagonally.

To put things into perspective, Samsung The Wall TV's high-end model is costlier than a 10BHK villa spread across 10,000 sq.ft in Mumbai's posh locality, Bandra West. In fact, you can get 4 McLarens (570GT) or a Bugatti Veyron for the price of Samsung's TV. But you wouldn't be even considering this purchase if you already didn't one of these luxury products or even all of the above.

Owing to that high price tag, Samsung is hoping to sell 25-30 units of The Wall TVs by 2020 while generating $12 million in revenue. Puneet Sethi, Samsung India's VP for Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, says the new TVs have great potential in India, which has approximately 140 billionaires and over 950 multi-millionaires.

Let's find out what makes Samsung's The Wall TVs so damn expensive.

Samsung claims the new TVs feature the revolutionary modular MicroLED display with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology for the ultimate picture quality in respective screen sizes. The 146-inch TV comes with 4K resolution, the 219-inch model offers 6K resolution, and the 292-inch has 8K resolution.

Samsung's The Wall TVs feature large-format modular LED display, which doesn't hamper the viewing experience even when placed in the brightest areas of luxury spaces. Despite the massive screen sizes, the TVs measure less than 30mm and have bezel-less infinity design. The TVs blend perfectly with the surroundings with customisable deco frames.

With true black, true colour, high brightness, high contrast and Samsung's AI picture enhancement, Samsung's The Wall TVs are hard to miss in any home or retail space. The TVs have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 120Hz video rate, Quantum HDR technology and AI up-scaling to bump up the resolution of standard content for that bleeding-edge clarity.

Samsung's The Wall TVs won't need to be turned off ever, and they have been tested to 100,000-hour lifetime. When not in use, the television can be a digital canvas to show art paintings photos, video art and more.

Samsung has a one-off Pro variant of The Wall TV, which is completely customisable and targeted towards businesses and retail spaces.

"Luxury is about offering a customized experience. With The Wall, we set out to create a product unlike anything else — matching the lifestyle and taste of those looking for the most exclusive and premium visual experiences in their personal and professional spaces. We are excited about this next step in our roadmap to the future of display technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers," Sethi said.

Do you think Samsung's The Wall TVs are worth their exorbitant pricing?