Talk about supercars, McLaren is a name that naturally comes to mind alongside Ferraris and Bugattis. After the latest addition to the McLaren fleet, the British automotive manufacturer will be a relevant name in the critically-acclaimed car racing industry. Following the success of street-legal McLaren Senna, the car maker upped its game in the successive model to deliver the insanely powerful Senna GTR.

One can gauge McLaren Senna GTR's power by the fact that it is made to be driven on tracks and private roads, hence not legal for regular streets. The track-only version of McLaren Senna pushes heavy doses of adrenaline as drivers throttle down that acceleration. The perfected aerodynamics and generously packed power under the hood make McLaren Senna GTR superior to the circuit-focused Ferrari FXX and Aston Martin Vulcan.

McLaren Senna GTR has been priced at around $1.2 million, but it's not the price or limitation from driving in the streets that will make buyers rethink their buying decision. McLaren Senna GTR production is limited to 75 units, and all of them are already sold. Surely, buyers of the priced Senna GTR have good reasons to spend over Rs 10 crore or a million dollars on a sports car that's not even street legal.

"The McLaren Senna GTR is a perfect example of our determination to bring our customers the Ultimate expression of track driving performance and excitement. The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset to be an extreme track car, but the 2018 McLaren Senna GTR Concept suggested how much more further we could go and now, free from the constraints of road car legislation and motorsport competition rules, we have pushed the limits of what is technically possible to advance circuit driving capability to another level entirely," Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive CEO, said in a statement.

McLaren has worked its magic beyond what lies under the hood. The Senna GTR gets notable upgrades from the street-legal Senna, which gives the much-needed edge for extreme drivers. There's a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, same as Senna, but produces 25PS more power at 825PS. The GTR version gains the extra power from recalibrated ECU and the aloof secondary catalyst from the exhaust system to reduce back pressure and, well, make the car louder.

McLaren Senna GTR has an incredible power-to-weight ratio of 694 horsepower per ton, which is greater than the record-holder Bugatti Veyron Supersport. The sports car weighs 1,188 kg, 10kg lesser than the Senna.

McLaren Senna GTR has been designed to corner at unimaginable speeds. With a 1,000 kg of downforce at 250kmph based on suspension from McLaren's GT3 racing programme, the car is capable of maximum cornering traction. The flaunting rear wing is more than a visual appeal and comes with drag reduction system to keep the car in control while cornering.

Another difference you'll notice between Senna and Senna GTR is the standard slick Pirelli tires on 19-inch ultra-light forged alloys – wider than certified under GT3 racing regulations. The GTR also has 20 percent greater maximum deceleration. As a result, the GTR version is 1.3-inch lower than the regular Senna and 3-inch wider.

McLaren Senna GTR also gets full traction control, anti-lock brakes, collision radar, pit lane speed control system, and air conditioning, but don't expect modern features like an infotainment system and speakers. We bet the louder Senna GTR won't make you miss your favourite track.

Wish to know another fun fact? McLaren Senna GTR comes with only a driver's seat as standard and the passenger's seat is optional. There are no airbags as well, so stay vigilant while cruising in top speeds.