Bugatti has a reputation for making the world's most elite cars for the world's wealthiest car enthusiasts. From making the world's fastest supercars to delivering limited edition models of certain exclusive cars, Bugatti clearly doesn't run short of buyers. A good example of that loyalty is when Bugatti presented its extremely rare blacked-out car to the first buyer, the deal was closed.

What makes this is a huge deal is a fact that Bugatti's one-off La Voiture Noire costs a whopping $19 million, which roughly translates to Rs 133 crore. In addition to that, the buyer of the world's most expensive new car ever won't be delivered for another 2.5 years as Bugatti is yet to figure out the engineering aspect of the La Voiture Noire, The Verge reported.

Will the wait be worth it? Damn right. There will only be one Bugatti La Voiture Noire that will ever be made and it commemorates the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic – a legendary creation of Jean Bugatti in the 1930s. Only four of those classic coupes were ever built and one of them went missing before the German invasion of France during World War II. The story of the missing Atlantic is still one of the biggest mysteries in automobile history.

The buyer of Bugatti La Voiture Noire is said to be "fascinated by the Atlantic" and no other information is available about the affluent customer. But Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann did mention that the special coupe will remain in Europe.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which is French for "the black car", will be an elite status of symbol and the fact that it is the only one to be ever built, the car's value is only to appreciate in the coming years or even decades. It won't be surprising if the La Voiture Noire will earn an artefact status. To give a perspective, the limited-edition Bugatti Atlantic can fetch more than $50 million, according to collector car value tracker Hagerty Insurance. And there are three of those in existence, while La Voiture Noire will be just the one.

That said, the La Voiture Noire is a marvel in itself. Every single component in the coupe is handcrafted, features a carbon fibre body with a deep black gloss and subtle ultrafine fibre structure for that visual appeal.

In a reassuring statement from the designer of the car, Etienne Salomé said: "We worked long and hard on this design until was nothing that we could improve. For us, the coupé represents the perfect form with a perfect finish."

Bugatti La Voiture Noire was showcased at Geneva International Motor Show 2019 on Tuesday. Check out some photos below:

1 / 4







At the heart of the new Bugatti is an 8-litre 16-cylinder engine pushing down 1,103 kW/1,500 PS and 1,600 Newton-metres of torque. From the photos, one can clearly see the six tailpipes that hint at the power the coupe packs within.

Still wondering if the perfect car exists? Bugatti La Voiture Noire could be your answer.