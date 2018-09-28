Italian sports car maker Ferrari has launched its new two-door, four seater and hardtop convertible model, the Portofino in India at Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom). Named after the Italian Portofino village, the new sports car replaces the popular California T in Ferrari's India portfolio.

Ferrari revealed Portofino at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The front mid-engine fitted rear-wheel-drive draws power from 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mill that also does duty in the GTC4Lusso T.

The V8 mill develops 592bhp of power and 760 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful retractable hardtop convertible sports car in the world. The Portofino's engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission and the car can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds before topping out at the maximum speed of 320kmph.

Ferrari Portofino carries forward the design philosophy as its predecessor while it is a more refined product. The extensive use of aluminium has increased the structural rigidity by 35 percent over the California T's chassis, according to Ferrari.

It has also aided in weight reduction. The Portofino is about 80kg lighter than the California T. Other technical additions in the Portofino includes electro-mechanical steering and SCM 3 magnetorheological damping system with stiffer spring rates.

The hardtop of the Portofino consists of a metal-folding unit. It can be opened or closed in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 40kmph. The sports car also gets a new wind deflector that cuts airflow inside the cabin by 30 percent when the hardtop is down.

Being a Ferrari model, the Portofino flaunts a luxurious cabin. The interior is finished with the top quality leather and Alcantara. The sports car gets a new steering wheel, a 10.2-inch infotainment unit, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a new air-conditioning system, and 18-way electrically adjustable front seats.

At Rs 3.5 crore, Portofino is the cheapest Ferrari model one can buy in India. It goes up against Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and Audi R8 Spyder.