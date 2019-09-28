For so long, the smart TV industry hadn't witnessed any disruption, but Xiaomi changed it with the wide-range of ultra-affordable smart TVs and then OnePlus joined the ranks to threaten the premium segment with its OnePlus TV. Only a day after OnePlus TV was launched, a major player in the industry has responded fiercely in bringing an offer that beats OnePlus' offer.

OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900, which takes a jibe at big players like Samsung, Sony and LG. But Samsung has responded with force by offering its top-notch Frame TV model with a steep discount in India.

Samsung's "The Frame" TV with 55-inch QLED 4K display and a price tag of Rs 1,19,999 is getting generously discounted during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 4. Buyers can save a whopping Rs 35,000 on the purchase of Samsung's OnePlus TV-rival and be bought for Rs 84,990. This is lower than OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Moreover, buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 5,000 through instant cashback on select cards.

For that discounted price, Samsung's Frame TV is really hard to ignore. It uses a QLED technology for display, same as OnePlus TV, HDR 10+ and the refresh rate is higher than OnePlus TV at 120Hz. Above all, Samsung Frame TV is a Netflix recommended TV, which is a big deal.

Samsung's Frame TV name isn't for namesake. The smart TV comes with motion and brightness sensors, which can detect users' presence to turn the TV's display into artwork and turn the TV off when there's no one to preserve energy.

For this reason, Samsung TV has an Art Store collection for Rs 299 per month or users can subscribe to individual art for Rs 1,199. There are more than 1,200 artworks to choose from and it'll look like a painting is hanging on the wall rather than a TV showing the picture of the painting.

That's not it. Samsung Frame TV also detects ambient light that can match the brightness and colour temperature of the display.

In terms of specifications, Samsung's 55-inch Frame TV comes with Quantum Processor 4K picture engine, Dolby Digital Plus audio, 40W audio output, Bixby and Google Assistant support, 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, wireless LAN, IPv6 support, and more.

It looks like the Samsung TV discount is applicable only during the Flipkart sale, so it's best to rush if you're serious about buying it. There's no guarantee the discount will continue after the sale and it is likely to be sold at its Rs 1 lakh+ price.