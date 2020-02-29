OnePlus 8 series is something the world is eagerly waiting for, but the company is working on bringing something else entirely. A cryptic teaser was shared by OnePlus India on Twitter, which confirms a surprise event on March 3, 2020.

While the teaser showed nothing about a phone, OnePlus UK's Twitter handle confirmed that it has nothing to do with a phone. If you were expecting OnePlus 8 series to launch early this year, this should settle the doubts.

By the looks of it, OnePlus is working on something entirely new. The company calls it a "special project" and it could be on the lines of OnePlus Concept One smartphone.

"We're working on a special project (not a phone/commercial product!) and we'd love your thoughts on it," OnePlus UK had tweeted.

OnePlus teases something new

The video teaser shared by OnePlus India doesn't give anything. The video shows some mechanical parts. Some people are guessing a speaker of sorts could be expected if we have to go by the teaser, and some suggest a power bank, which is highly expected to arrive sooner than later.

2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what's coming up? pic.twitter.com/EWWi1MEwo0 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 28, 2020

But both guesses could be wrong as OnePlus wouldn't treat it as a "special project." The company already offers a soundbar, which was launched alongside the OnePlus TV, and a power bank is something not worth the hype the company is giving.

But one thing is consistent - people are extremely excited about what OnePlus has in store for its fans. Luckily, you won't have to wait for long as OnePlus could end the mystery on Tuesday.

OnePlus Robot!

A few hours ago, OnePlus UK posted some images from the teaser to offer a clearer look at what's cooking, but it's hard to tell. It looks like a camera sensor is encased in a mechanical unit. In one tweet, the company's official handle said: "Robots are cool."

If OnePlus is working on a robot, the teasers make sense. Moreover, it fits the bill for a "special project." It would be incredibly cool if OnePlus indeed comes out with a robot of sorts. We are eager to check out what's coming, so stay tuned for the suspense to end.