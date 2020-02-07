OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are probably one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020 and there's a lot of hype around the two new phones. There are rumours that OnePlus might also launch OnePlus 8 Lite to strike an appeal for budget shoppers. As rumours and speculations continue to unfurl, we have come across two great news for OnePlus fans about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro renders have already leaked and the "Pro" variant has already been spotted in a hands-on video. But there's a lot of unsolved mystery around the upcoming flagships, which is expected to end sooner than later. According to a mobile tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be launching sooner.

OnePlus 8 series launching early?

The tipster puts the official launch of the OnePlus 8 series to be somewhere in late March or April. This information contradicts with OnePlus' last year's timetable when it launched OnePlus 7 series in May. If the rumoured information is true, there's nothing more exciting for OnePlus fans. But what if there's more?

OnePlus going green

Agarwal also pointed out that OnePlus will launch a new shade for its new phones. It looks like the company might take a page from Apple's playbook to introduce a new green shade for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The Midnight Green colour iPhone 11 Pro series was well-liked by consumers and Apple has been a trendsetter for new colour shades and it's only fitting to see a brand that keeps up with the trend to follow the lead.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro: What we know so far?

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to bring notable upgrades to keep up the company's "flagship killer" mantra. The phones are going to get upgraded 120Hz displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support, and more.

OnePlus 8 Pro is also likely to get Samsung's 108MP camera and the non-Pro variant will likely get a 64MP shooter. The smartphones are also going to get wireless charging, at last.

What about OnePlus 8 Lite?

Rumours are also rife about OnePlus 8 Lite, which is expected to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. This smartphone is to be a toned-down version with a lower price tag to meet the demands of the masses. It will likely attract a lot of attention from buyers looking for a smartphone in a more suitable budget.

Launching a budget variant alongside flagship models has been a common practice among most brands, including Apple and Samsung. As OnePlus phones are evolving to offer superior features for a price, launching a budget-friendly flagship makes more sense.