OnePlus is off to a great start this year. After unveiling OnePlus Concept One at the lauded CES 2020 earlier this month, the Chinese smartphone maker is hosting yet another event on Monday solely to discuss "screen technology." OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed what can be expected from the company next.

Lau wrote about OnePlus screen technology in a Weibo post ahead of Monday's meeting. Without giving exact details, Lau gave just enough for OnePlus fans to be excited about the event. OnePlus chief said the company has completed its research and development on the 120Hz screen technology, which means smoother, more fluidic display as compared to OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus familiarised people about display refresh rates with the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched with a 90Hz display. The upgrade from the standard 60Hz display got so popular, OnePlus decided to bring the feature to OnePlus 7T family. With OnePlus 8 series launch on the horizon, OnePlus is talking about 120Hz display and things couldn't be more exciting.

OnePlus 120Hz display

If all goes as rumoured, OnePlus 8 series will feature a 120Hz display, which is the talking point of "OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting." Lau said the meeting is about "new breakthroughs after adding 90Hz fluid screen to lead the industry."

Moreover, he noted that "customizing 120Hz is so simple" but decided against diving into further details. But now that the event has concluded and all details are out, we can finally look at what's been cooking at OnePlus R&D centres.

OnePlus introduced Quad HD+ (2K+) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, according to a Weibo post. Furthermore, there's 10-bit HDR support and an integrated MEMC motion compensation chip that is usually seen in TVs to avoid motion blur.

Weibo

OnePlus also revealed the new screen is calibrated for accurate colours with RGB colour temperature sensor with less than 0.8 JNCD rating. OnePlus compares its colour calibration to Apple's devices, which has been the only one to achieve such accuracy in mobile devices. Adaptive brightness is about to get a whole lot better as well. With 4096-level automatic brightness adjustment, the screen will adapt to changes in the environment in a much better way.

OnePlus 8's big feature

OnePlus 8 series is going to feature the all-new 120Hz display. OnePlus 8 series is expected to be launched in Q2 2020, which gives the company ample time to use the upgraded screens. It remains unclear if the OnePlus 120Hz Quad HD+ OLED display will only feature in OnePlus 8 Pro and not the OnePlus 8, but we can certainly expect a standard rollout in the OnePlus 8T series later this year.

OnePlus' new screen offers better response time than any other phones in the market. After using the 90Hz display, it is only fitting to see 120Hz screen dominate the devices in 2020. OnePlus won't be the first to bring 120Hz display, but it certainly won't be the last. Samsung, Apple are also expected to launch 2020 flagships with this noted feature.