OnePlus might be going to back to those good-old-days of the online-only launch event for its upcoming flagship series. The Chinese smartphone maker isn't new to online-exclusive events, but a recent report from 9to5Mac and a tip on Weibo suggested OnePlus might go down that road due to coronavirus outbreak.

But the company, which has grown to become a reputed global brand in just six years, has issued a clarification on the rumour that it has cancelled an offline launch event due to coronavirus. This came shortly after the 9to5Mac report suggested Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak affected the company's plans for a large-scale physical launch.

"Reports of cancelling an offline launch event due to coronavirus are false. OnePlus has a history of hosting online and offline events, globally," OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus' and online-only events

Before OnePlus turned into a global sensation, the company started out as small. The company held only online-only events in its initial days. To recall, OnePlus did a unique VR Livestream of its event to launch the OnePlus 2 and it had even hosted an online-only event to unveil the OnePlus 5 a few years ago.

As years passed and the company grew multifold, its events got lavish and grand. Most recently, the company held a grand event in London to launch the OnePlus 7T Pro and before that it hosted the OnePlus 7 Pro launch in NYC - both in 2019. The events were live-streamed for the entire world to see.

OnePlus 8 launch plans

OnePlus 8's official launch is still at least a month away. The company's plans aren't fully final yet, but it looks like OnePlus might do an online-only event to launch the OnePlus 8 series. The company might stream the event through its official YouTube channel. But what remains to be seen is how it will make this live-stream different than the others - something the company has always thrived on.

Even though it is not clear what OnePlus has in store for its global events, but hosting an event in China doesn't look like an option due to the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, the supplies have taken a hit due to the epidemic, and it is unclear if it will cause the company to delay the launch altogether.

OnePlus 8 series

The next in line of succession for OnePlus phones is OnePlus 8 series, which will consist of a vanilla OnePlus 8 and a premium OnePlus 8 Pro. Rumours have suggested a OnePlus 8 Lite to be offered, but that's just rumours at this point in time.

Based on some ongoing speculations, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with 120Hz punch-hole display - up from its 90Hz standard, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, IP68 certification, at last, wireless charging support and faster charging. Moreover, the cameras are expected to get a boost as the company has started showing a keen focus on the optics.