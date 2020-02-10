OnePlus fans were recently treated to not one but two great news. Rumours suggested that OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 8 series earlier than expected and that a new green colour was in the offing. As excitement around the upcoming OnePlus phones grows, fans are eager to know more about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Lucky for fans, there's no shortage of leaks and rumours about OnePlus 8 series. The latest piece of information about upcoming OnePlus flagships should quench the thirst for more - at least until the real deal is announced. OnePlus 8 Pro renders have leaked in full glory to show the phone's full design along with some key specifications, which do not come as a surprise.

Mobile tipster The Droid Leaks shared new renders of the upcoming premium flagship by OnePlus, which reveal a lot about the OnePlus 8 Pro. Let's take a look.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The first thing we notice about the leaked render is the new colour. OnePlus 8 Pro could come in a mint green colour, a lot different than Apple's shade of green. The overall design looks a lot like the current-gen flagships with the addition of a new lens to form a quad-camera setup. The front screen doesn't show a camera cut-out as rumours have speculated to eliminate the pop-up selfie camera and need for a notch.

The leaked spec-sheet of the OnePlus 8 Pro suggests some obvious features. The handset is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage options, and Android 10-based OxygenOS.

The display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is suggested to be a 6.5-inch, but it raises doubts as it could OnePlus 8 would be smaller. But the other aspect looks plausible, such as an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had tweeted a comparison between 60Hz and 120Hz Fluid Display, which makes a perfect upgrade for OnePlus 8 Pro.

The final aspect of the phone is the battery. According to the tip, the OnePlus 8 Pro will bag a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The size of the battery is not surprising, but the jump from 30W to 50W does seem like it. But the competition is moving at a fast pace in the fast charging front, which makes sense for OnePlus to make the upgrade.