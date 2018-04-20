OnePlus is hitting the headlines a lot these days as it has an interesting product launch lined up. OnePlus 6 is the next flagship, succeeding the popular OnePlus 5T, and it has been the talk of the tinsel town for a while now. Besides rumors and speculations, the company itself is participating in building the hype for the OnePlus 6.

Following a new report suggesting the OnePlus 6's launch on May 18, which was dismissed after IBTimes India learnt from its sources that a new concept video showing the potential OnePlus 6 design has popped up. The video by Phone Industry has paid close attention to the details confirmed by OnePlus and promising leaks from credible sources.

Watching the one-minute clip, one can summarize everything that has been leaked about the unreleased flagship. The creators of the video show a UBS Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which has been confirmed by OnePlus.

The concept video of OnePlus 6 shows a redesigned Alert Slider with red accents and volume control on the left, while a single button for lock/power is placed on the right side. Other details shown in the video include a vertically aligned dual camera with dual LED flash at the back and a fingerprint sensor below that.

The shiny rear cover suggests a glass body, which was confirmed when the video showed wireless charging support in the handset, a feature which has received a fair amount of skepticism from industry sources so far. Readers are advised to practice caution while considering the OnePlus 6 bundled with a wireless charger in the box.

Interestingly, the video also shows the infamous notch at the top and a way to cover it the way OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed earlier this month. The video also shows the different color options, including black, white and red.

While touching upon most of the popular features, the concept video fails to show water-resistance capability, which was confirmed in a recent official teaser. OnePlus has also confirmed that the upcoming flagship will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood.

Going by recent reports, the OnePlus 6 could be priced north of Rs 30,000 for the base model and go as high as Rs. 48,999 for the top-end variant. As the official launch gets closer, OnePlus is bound to reveal more details about the phone, so stay tuned.