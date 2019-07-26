Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has done stunts in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, is gearing up to return in yet another action-packed avatar in Prabhas' Saaho and the new posters offer a glimpse of her look.

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Teen Patti in 2010, has starred in over 15 movies in the last 10 years. She has essayed a variety of roles in these movies and proved herself to be a versatile actress. She currently has three big-ticket projects like Saaho, Chhichhore and Street Dancer in her kitty.

With Saaho inching closer to its release date, the makers have been teasing the viewers with a new poster every day. After tweeting a romantic poster, they have now shared a few action posters. "Breathtaking action like you've never seen before! Witness India's biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019," UV Creations tweeted.

In the latest posters, Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely wondrous as she personifies the term 'iron-willed'. Holding a gun in her hand which is firmly directed at the goons, she stuns in a simple black formal shirt, pants and boots. In another poster, she is seen shooting along with Prabhas at the baddies. The poster also has glass flying all over her in a deep blue-green background.

This poster shows that Saaho is synonymous with high-end action and nerve-wracking plot. Shraddha, who is playing a cop in the film, looks as diverse as she is with her roles and seems to be nailing it. The poster already has fans going berserk over her new badass avatar.

Saaho is a big-budget action film and sure is a movie to look out for! While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is killing it with her oomph factor.