The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have officially delayed its release by two weeks and they claimed that they do not want to compromise on the quality of the content of the film.

Saaho was initially slated for worldwide release on August 15, as the Independence Day treat for the fans of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Of late it was rumoured that the post-production work is getting delayed. The makers were not ready to compromise on quality, as the stakes are very high on the movie. Hence, they have planned to postpone its release to August 30.

Saaho is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. Prabhas is returning to big screen two years after the release of SS Rajamouli's Bahubali franchise. The movie is riding big on high-octane action sequences and never seen ever long action-packed storyline. Film goers, who eagerly waiting for its release, were disappointed with the latest rumours. Now, the makers have it official.

A spokesperson for the producers shares, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

For the first time, Prabhas is seen romancing Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho and this has added to the hype and curiosity about the movie, which is released Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. What is more exciting about it is that it features ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

This announcement sure has gotten everybody more excited to see the superlative action laden movie on the big screen with Shraddha and Prabhas spilling their magic, all over!