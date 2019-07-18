The team of Saaho is currently shooting its climax in a specially erected set worth Rs 70 crore. Baahubali actor Prabhas is seen locking horns with 100 fighters in this scene, which was choreographed by Hollywood stunt masters.

Saaho, which is one of the most-awaited movies of the year, kick-started its shooting in 2017. The movie marks the return of Prabhas on the big screen after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. International stuntmen Kenny Bates and Peng Zhang of Rush hour 3 fame choreographed Saaho's climax, shot in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, director Sujeeth had said that the shooting took even longer than expected because of the action which demanded almost two years of prep. The makers have shot an eight-minute long action-packed climax, recreating a desert in Abu Dhabi. "A set resembling a ruined place was erected on a 10-acre land and special black soil was strewn over it to give it an authentic desert look," said a source.

The source close to the development revealed further, "A team of 100 fighters from across the globe were hired for a larger-than-life action sequence involving Prabhas and the baddies. It cost Rs 70 crore and was choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed action director Peng Zhang of Hollywood biggies like The Last Samurai, Hellyboy II: The Golden Armyand Rush Hour 3."

Shraddha Kapoor had flown to Austria to film a lavishly mounted romantic track and some scenes in June. The team also shot a dance number composed by Badshah with Jacqueline Fernandez in a special turn in the same schedule. Later, the team did some patchwork with Prabhas in Hyderabad, where the film was finally wrapped up on July 15.

Prabhas has been paired with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. The movie was shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously. The movie features a diverse cast including, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller, which is written and directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations and presented by T-Series. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 15 as an Independence Day treat.