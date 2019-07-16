Saaho, a Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, is one of the most awaited films of the year and audience across the country are looking forward to watching the visual extravaganza on August 15. But the film is likely not releasing on the given date.

News that the film is being postponed is doing rounds on social media. Sources from the production house have revealed that the release of the film might be postponed by 15 days. It is now expected to hit the screens on August 30. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

The reason for the delay in release due to the slow pace of work that is happening. The post-production works have begun just a couple of days ago and the lead actors are still working for some patchwork scenes. A lot of editing work is still pending, though the technical team has been working day and night.

Since the beginning, there has always been a delay in the shootings and schedules. The makers have got a shock when music composers have said that they are walking out of the project. Finding composers have taken a lot of the time of the makers and that made way to delay in a lot of things.

Source from the direction department says, "Except delay in post-production, there is no other reason for the delay, in case it is really going to get delayed. It is of course for the betterment and I think the delay of Saaho is going to make way for many other films to lock that date for release. The film has been wrapped up on Tuesday and we are hoping to release it as early as possible to keep up the promise."

Many films have made their way for Saaho and have chosen other dates to release their films. If Saaho gets delayed, it is going to be difficult for distributors and producers of other films to adjust dates and theatres. Let us see what happens.