The makers of Saaho have finally released a romantic poster, which features an intimate moment between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. This poster is now talking the social media by storm.

Saaho is undoubtedly one of the most awaited action thrillers of 2019. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on August 30. The makers have already released some posters, making video, teaser and songs. The high-octane action, stunts and music have created an uproar and a lot of curiosity about the movie.

But Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's fans were eagerly waiting to see the romantic moments between the two in Saaho. However, the makers had kept this under the wraps to maintain the curiosity of the viewers. Now, they unleashed a new poster and captioned it with "Buckle up! We're coming to you on 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019!"

The new poster depicts the sparkling chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as they both are seen locking their eyes on the poster. Recently, with the first song Psycho Saiyaan, we have witnessed the oozing chemistry between the two. Now, the poster has raised the excitement among the audience.

Saaho was initially slated for a summer release, but it postponed to August 15. The producers once again delayed its release by two weeks and they claimed that the delay in its post-production works is the reason for it. They also said that the stakes are very on the film and they did not want to compromise on the content and quality of the final output. They promised a better and bigger experience with Saaho.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles in Saaho, which is being shot Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.