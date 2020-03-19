Astronauts are experts on social isolation and quarantines. Here are their tips for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The life of an astronaut is always isolated and on this condition in the earth today, the astronauts are undoubtedly the best for advice on social distancing and self-quarantine.

Once we learn to cope with these lonely situations in such a chaotic environment, things will become so easy and calm. The coronavirus outbreak is something completely novel to humankind and learning to cope up with this, therefore, becomes difficult. The astronauts are in fact trained to survive alone in such life-threatening situations, that too, in outer space.

This is not rocket science

Several astronauts offered comforting words on Twitter this week as countries around the world asked citizens to stay at home and closed schools and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who knows more about isolation than most, has spent nearly a year in space aboard the International Space Station, from 2015 to 2016, urged people to follow the advice of the experts. "If it's rocket science, you ask a rocket scientist." If it's an infection, you listen to the Center for Disease Control.

ESA too joins their hand

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Luca Parmitano also recently had his return from the space. The two-time ISS astronaut has given his periodic updates on the viral infection through his tweets. His recent tweet was a video message to Sicilians saying he has also been in quarantine recently; emphasizing the commonness of isolation.

Another NASA astronaut, Christina H Koch, who recently returned from space expressed that being stuck at home has made her realize the importance of family and friends.