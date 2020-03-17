Popular Bengali online content producer, Addatimes, announced on social media that they have halted all their administrative and production work.

The platform, which was expected to release various contents such as Feluda Ferot, Virgin Mohito, has now put their work on hold on a temporary basis due to the coronavirus threat that has affected many people in India and in various other countries.

The official statement by Addatimes:

"As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily put all our administrative and production work on hold. Addatimes has taken the decision to break the chain and minimise the risk of the rapid spread. Let us all be responsible and take precautionary measures. Adopt social distancing and self-isolation. Amidst the restraining movement, entertainment can prevail. Watch Addatimes for unlimited entertainment.

Much like various other platforms, Addatimes also produces Bengali web-series, original movies, short films and release them on the platform. Addatimes also releases various theatrical feature film after their long run at the cinema theatres. However, it seems, for now, the platform has put all their work on hold, until further notice.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan even cancelled a meeting with his fans outside his residence in Mumbai, on the weekends and advised them all to take precautions.

It seems all the production houses from the film industry have started adopting safety measures to prevent the spreading of the disease which has killed as many as 7000 people worldwide. Even companies such as Google and Amazon have taken such strict measures.