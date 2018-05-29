When the music community was baffled over an apparent prank pulled by popular hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj about dating fellow rapper Eminem, a source close to Slim Shady recently hinted at how the duo shares a strong attraction for each other.

In an interaction with Hollywood Life, the tipster said, "Nicki and Eminem have been tight ever since they worked together on 'Roman's Revenge', but they're just friends. And I think they both know it would be disastrous for them to date, at least right now."

Recently on Instagram, rapper Minaj responded to one the fan's questions asking if she was dating hip-hop artist Eminem. The Anaconda singer said, "Yes."

Minaj had rapped about Eminem on YG's new single Big Bank, which also features Big Sean, 2 Chainz. In that, she said that she had "met Slim Shady [Eminem]."

Her brief conversation divided the internet after many fans were left confused as they could not understand if the singer was being serious. Though ultimately, her response turned out to be a prank.

However, a source close to Eminem told the tabloid that there is definitely a spark between them.

They have a strong attraction, and there's a definite chemistry between them, it's why they collaborate together so well, but neither of them wants to take it further than harmless flirting. Eminem isn't interested in any kind of serious relationship at this point in his life. He's all about his work, and neither Nicki nor Em would want to risk their friendship for the sake of a casual fling. So, right now, it's just some lighthearted teasing and flirting—but who knows what the future could bring?

Meanwhile, the Lose Yourself singer did give a shout-out to Nicki Minaj during a concert in Boston. He threw a question towards the crowd, "Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?"

Upon this, the crowd cheered. And, then he said, "Well, god d****t, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it."