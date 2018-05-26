Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze by revealing that she has been dating hip-hop star, Eminem. Taking to Instagram on May 25, the Anaconda singer confirmed that she and Eminem are officially dating when a fan asked her.

The 35-year-old musician had rapped about Eminem on YG's new single Big Bank, which also features Big Sean, 2 Chainz. In that, she said that she had "met Slim Shady."

One of Minaj's followers asked, "You dating Eminem???" to which she replied, "Yes."

And, this brief conversation has divided the internet as many fans had been left confused as they could not understand whether the news was real.

Check out some of the reactions here.

I’m going back to bed https://t.co/x4TiaAh7hz — Ira (@ira) May 25, 2018

So Nicki Minaj is Dating Eminem? pic.twitter.com/ZR6Hf6pN2W — T!NY?? (@ThatReal_Tiny) May 25, 2018

you can't just drop news like this the friday before memorial day!!!! https://t.co/3dZrbV8QQx — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) May 25, 2018

Rumour has it Nicki Minaj and Eminem are dating and idk how to feel — a o (@p_aliciaobrien) May 25, 2018

I'm finding it hard to believe Nicki Minaj and Eminem are dating. I'm sure she said she was just joking??? — Sweetened Sour *new* (@SourSweetened) May 25, 2018

If it’s a joke then that’s hilarious. If not, I’m happy for you guys xD @NICKIMINAJ @Eminem — #RegisterToVote (@JBSwaggySoldier) May 25, 2018

In the most sarcastic way. She was not serious ?. She spoke his name in a verse someone asked her if she’s dating him she said “yes” @NICKIMINAJ was PLAYING ? https://t.co/sIEeIhkUM1 — POOH (@iamblake6_) May 25, 2018

However, as everyone seemed to be extremely confused, some sources close to Minaj told TMZ that the songstress was just joking and there is nothing romantic between the duo.

Previously, Minaj was rumored to be dating rapper Nas and Meek Mill.