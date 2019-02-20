Tharak Ponnappa, who is known for performance as Daya in KGF: Chapter 1, is now set to appear as a police officer in upcoming Kannada movie Moksha, which is written, directed and produced by Samarth Naik.

Moksha is a suspense thriller movie, which is set for a summer release. Tharak Ponnappa, who received a good response for his acting in KGF: Chapter 1, is all excited about his role. In an exclusive interview to International Business Times, India, the actor spoke about his role and experience on the sets of this film. Here are excerpts of his interview.

Your role in KGF was acclaimed and loved by the fans. What can fans expect to see you as in Moksha?

KGF was a great opportunity and an amazing experience for me. Moksha is of a completely different genre, full of surprises to the audience. This will be a one of its kind effort in filmmaking in Kannada Film Industry. And I will be playing the role of a Police Officer, who is investigating a complicated case.

When will the teaser and trailer of Moksha be out?

The makers are planning to release the teaser in the first week of March and trailer in April. They are considering to launch the film to silver screens in May.

What is special about Moksha?

The storyline and the thriller element of the movie are very unique. These two aspects make the film a completely different viewing experience.

What are the reasons why people must watch Moksha?

Moksha is a completely distinctive thriller genre and has a fresh concept which is made with much attention to details. You will see a mask-man character in Moksha and his identity will confuse the audience till the end of the film. At the end of the film, for my character of the Police Officer, it will become difficult to find who is he, I would still be confused whether he was responsible for what had happened. The whole scenario would be intriguing.

Secondly, you can have trust in the director Samarth Naik, as he has already directed more than 300 quality ad films till date. This engineering and MBA graduate has invested his hard earned money in his dream-child - Moksha. His investment is proof for the belief he has on the project.

Thirdly, three of the industry's best cinematographers have worked for Moksha. Guru Prashanth Rai of Leader fame, UK-based cinematographer Jome Joseph and Kiran Hampapura, a well-known name in the recent days in KFI, have put in a lot of effort and made the movie a visual treat.

After your M Tech, you wanted to try your luck or did you always wanted to become an actor?

M Tech had always been a back-up plan for me. What I truly sought was a career in acting because I have always enjoyed acting at a very young age. Initially, I started as a model with Prasad Bidapa Associates and now I am completely into acting.

What do you have to say for the audience and your fans?

Please do watch the teaser, trailer and the movie. The movie has got content you are looking for. It will not disappoint you. And if you support this movie, you will find another good team of filmmakers.