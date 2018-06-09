Director Samarth Naik says his first Kannada movie Moksha starring Bollywood actor Mohan Dhanraj and Aradhya Laxman, is a suspense thriller with many twists and turns.

Samarth Naik is a well-known Bangalore-based ad filmmaker, who has directed more than 200 quality ad films. Now, the young filmmaker is foraying into Sandalwood with Moksha, which he is also producing it under his own banner SGN Entertainment. Talking to International Business Times India, the directo said that Moksha is all set to bring a completely unpredictable roller-coaster of a story this year.

This year, Moksha will bring a treat to Kannada movie fans. "One can expect a suspense thriller with many twists and turns with the movie. Every little turn in the story will be captivating and we have given much effort to small details", says Director Samarth Naik, who has given life to his brain child – Moksha.

"The major attraction of Moksha is the character of the 'mask-man'. The role is characterized very uniquely, and the actor who plays the role has done justice to the character with his versatility. The mask-man will take you on a journey of adrenaline-filled scare trip," Samarth told IBTimes India, adding, "the story is the hero. We have completed major portions of the movie and wrap it up by July. We're planning to release its teaser."

Moksha has Mohan Dhanraj as the lead. Having been in Mumbai for several years, Mohan has acted in many Bollywood movies in notable roles. Aradhya Laxman will be the female lead. Aradhya is a model and has acted in many TV commercials. Tharaak Ponnappa, Bhoomi Agnani have also acted in prominent roles in the movie.