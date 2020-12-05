Thalapathy Vijay who was last seen in Bigil will very soon be in Lokesh Kangaraj's Master which is scheduled to hit screens on Pongal 2021. Even before the release of Master, there is already an over the top hype for Vijay's next film tentatively titled Thalapthy 65. It was revealed that Nelson Dhilipkumar will helm the film and there was buzz that Bollywood biggies Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay.

Another film with Atlee?

Thalapathy Vijay and Director Atlee have known to have a very special connection, the duo has earlier delivered blockbuster films such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. Apparently, Vijay has been spotted outside Atlee's office, and fans have been sharing the video virally on social media. It seems to be the latest video, on basis of Vijay's look in the video. Fans have been wondering as to whether if it will be Vijay's fourth collaboration with Atlee.

There has been no clear idea as to whom Atlee will work with next, but it was earlier speculated that he has joined hands with Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan for a film that will be released in Hindi and Tamil. Bigil was a blockbuster at the box office the film also featured Nayanthara as the female lead along with Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Kathir amongst others in prominent role.