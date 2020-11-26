Thalapthy Vijay is all set to join hands with director Nelson Dhilipkumar for his next film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 65'.

It is said that the script that Nelson narrated to Vijay is an out and out comedy entertainer that also has its dose of action sequences.

Bollywood biggies in the film?

Now, the latest buzz in the industry is that the film will star Bollywood faces to play the female lead and the antagonist. Vijay's next film is to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and the industry leaders have decided to add more power to the star cast to make it big.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have been speculated to portray the female lead and villain roles, respectively.

This will be Deepika's second Tamil film she had played the female lead in Kochadaiiyaan and this will be John Abraham's debut Tamil film.

John and Deepika are currently working with Siddharth Anand's Pathan which even stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead. Nelson Dhilipkumar is currently working with Sivakarthikeyan for 'Doctor', and his next with Vijay might be officially announced once he completes the work for the film.

Vijay is awaiting the release of Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shantanu Bhagyaraj playing key roles.

Master teaser was released on the occasion of Diwali and it received an immense response on social media. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, Master has music composed by Anirudh