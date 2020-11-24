Its been six years since we last saw Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan paired up together after 2014 release 'Happy New Year'. And this time around will be collaborating for their upcoming film 'Pathan'.

According to a report in Mid Day, the actor joined the unit of the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on Monday, four days after Khan kicked off the shoot in the city. "The team is filming at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where a huge set has been erected," reveals a source.

Deepika Padukone has many other projects to her kitty including Pathan. The actor, who returned to Mumbai earlier this month after an extensive Goa schedule of Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, has a week's work remaining on it.

"Deepika has joined Shah Rukh for a 20-day schedule, post which she will turn her attention to the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer. She hopes to wrap it up by December-end," adds the source. Pathan, which features John Abraham as the antagonist, is highly anticipated as it marks Khan's return to the movies after his self-imposed two-year sabbatical.

Though there are no official reports of the same we are sure this would definitely be an exciting collaboration as fans were eagerly waiting to see King Khan on the big screen. There are no official reports of the same but a few days ago pictures of King Khan in the Yash Raj Studios had surfaced online, that is when fans came to a conclusion that there's something running in the pipeline.

Shahrukh Khan to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan

Shahrukh Khan will soon be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for a film but not as co-stars but Shahrukh will be producing a film starring the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor. A source close to the project revealed, "The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year.

Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film. However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line." Considering Kartik's steep rise in popularity in the last few years, this surely does not come as a surprise.