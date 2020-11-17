Shahrukh Khan made his last screen appearance in 2018 with 'Zero' starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and ever since then the actor is very much focused on the production side and is much more inclined towards it.

If reports are to be believed, the actor's banner Red Chillies Productions is currently developing half a dozen projects and one of them will include Kartik Aaryan. A source close to the project revealed, "The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film. However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line." Considering Kartik's steep rise in popularity in the last few years, this surely does not come as a surprise.

Although, no official confirmation has come from either side of the parties but Shahrukh and Kartik's collaboration might surely create magic on the big screen. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and has a couple of films in his kitty.