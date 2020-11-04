Ever since the 'Chalte Chalte' scenario happened, Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai never teamed up together. Going by their scintillating chemistry fans have always been eager to see them both on the silver screen. But back then when Aishwarya appeared on Simi Garewal's chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' she admitted that Shahrukh was responsible for her exit from five films that also had 'Veer Zaara' in the list.

When Aishwarya appeared for the second time in Simi Garewal's show with much more maturity than the first, she also shared her experience about how the industry works.

During their conversation, Simi noted that she had scintillating chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, and asked her why she was removed from as many as five films, including Veer Zaara, with the actor in quick succession.

"How can I have the answer to that?": Aishwarya

"How can I have the answer to that?" Aishwarya said, after a long pause and visible discomfort. "Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren't happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why."

Simi told Aishwarya that Shah Rukh had expressed regret in an interview, and had said that it was because he became involved in her personal life, which he admitted he shouldn't have. "I don't have the answer to that," Aishwarya said, adding that it wasn't her decision to not do the films.

Shah Rukh had told India Today in an interview in 2003, "To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally, I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash."

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were last seen together in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Aishwarya had a pivotal role in the film, Shah Rukh had a guest appearance in the role of her ex-husband. Today, all is good between the two Shahrukh and Aishwarya continue to share a great camaraderie and have let the bygones be bygones.