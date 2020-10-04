Pregnancy is a very special feeling that every woman wishes to experience sometime in life. The feeling of bringing to life a new born seems no boundaries. But at the same time the painful experience of suffering from a miscarriage is extremely exhausting and depressing. And believe us a few of our Bollywood celebs have experienced the pain and gone through several days of turmoil.

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan

Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan are happily married for 26 years now but not many know that before their fisrt child Aryan Khan the couple suffered a miscarriage. Talking about Gauri's miscarriage, Shah Rukh once said: "Before Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened second.''

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently turned parents to a baby girl for the second time but we are sure many are unaware of the fact that before her first child Viaan Kundra, Shilpa Shetty faced a miscarriage.

Talking about her miscarriage, Shilpa at an event said: "I am going to actually share with you my experience of motherhood or rather my journey to motherhood. So when I discovered I was pregnant for the first time, I was overjoyed. And then I had a miscarriage and it was devastating. I thought I had never get pregnant again. And then I was diagnosed with APL syndrome. Imagine someone as healthy as me was diagnosed with APLS and I was very frightened. I feel when you think of motherhood, it should be a very joyous experience, not a fearful one."

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao after divorcing ex-wife Reena Dutta. The couple has a son Azad Khan via surrogacy but do you know that Kiran Rao too suffered an unfortunate miscarriage and lost their unborn child. Aamir himself shared the unfortunate news of Kiran's miscarriage and said: "Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last 2 months have been a struggle for us. Ki and I need time to heal."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian style. Soon, the couple was blessed with a baby girl Nysa in 2003.

But did you know that Kajol suffered not one but two miscarriages? Talking about the same, Ajay said: "Yes, we have lost our baby, but we have no regrets. it was an ectopic pregnancy. Kajol's life was in danger. as soon as the doctors informed us that they would have to operate, we both gave them the go-ahead. Of course, both of us were thrilled when we learned of the pregnancy following a blood test. still, if not today, tomorrow we will look forward to starting a family."