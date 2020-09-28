Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan revealed in a media interview that their luxurious mansion 'Mannat' is not managed by Shahrukh nor my her but by her mom and she does it quite efficiently.

Gauri during a media interaction said, "Most of my house's organisation has been remote-controlled by my mom who is in Delhi. She is always on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages. 'This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation' and all that goes on keeps her busy, and it also keeps my staff in check."

"I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via msgs via phone calls, she has been a huge helping hand," Gauri said in an interview with the news channel, she added.

Their house took almost a decade to complete and was designed by Gauri herself and architect-designer Kaif Faquih who helped her in the task. Every floor has been well defined with a distinctive concept while every piece of furniture stands as an example of the family's style and taste.

She also shared that her husband Shah Rukh Khan has been primarily cooking. "During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So 'Ghar ka khana' is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating," Gauri Khan said.

Gauri has time and again spoken about how supportive Shahrukh has been about her career and also very encouraging. Gauri Khan is a well established Interior designer and proud mother of 3 children.