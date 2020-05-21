Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's rumoured love affair has been one of Bollywood's chapters that are best when not discussed. Since there has been a lot spoken about their alleged romance and the so-called special connection that King Khan had with this 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has not remained a secret anymore and so here is yet another throwback story when Shahrukh had revealed the importance of Priyanka in his life.

In an interview to a popular magazine, Shahrukh had revealed that Priyanka Chopra is the only actress that makes him feel comfortable and that he is happy when PeeCee is around him, '' Personally, I am quite uncomfortable around actors. I get very conscious. But she makes me feel comfortable.''

'She'll fix my hair if it's out of place'

He further added, ''She'll fix my hair if it's out of place. It's nice working with a friend like that. Also, she has realized that I am as insecure as anyone else."

Over the years, Shahrukh and Priyanka's bond became even more strong so much so that there were tongues wagging when the two were spotted with each other. Also because Shahrukh Khan has been one of those actors in the movie business who had never been linked with his co-actresses.

Talking about their friendship SRK had said, ''As an actor when you put in long hours of work, and then you have someone who you really love or feel for to share that space, you feel fortunate. What's unfortunate is when people give it a name or a tag.

Sometimes friendships or relationships are beyond what people say. I'm happy she's around. I can take advantage of calling her and asking her to do a three-day shoot for me, where all she's doing is hanging from a rope. And she does it for me.''

Soon Shahrukh and Priyanka's closeness began making the headlines. It is also said that Shahrukh's wife Gauri Khan was not too happy to read the news. And soon the two stopped signing films together. The duo was seen together in 'Don'. So we still don't know what's the hidden truth about their relationship.