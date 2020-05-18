Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more with us today but the actor shall always be fondly remembered for his charismatic charm and witty mind. The actor was known for his outspoken attitude and his straightforwardness.

Priyanka Chopra who is a global icon also had to once bare the brunt of Rishi Kapoor's tough words. This happened when film critic Anupama Chopra in her article revealed, "One year, I moderated a panel for NDTV about the movie business. At some point in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra, who was among the panelists, referred to herself as a brand. Rishi Sir immediately reprimanded her with, 'You are an actor my dear. You are not a brand.'"

Though Priyanka never took Rishi Kapoor's statement to heart, the actress never on record reacted to his comment. In fact, Priyanka loved and admired Rishi Kapoor a lot.

Priyanka mourned the death of Rishi, the Quantico star shared a picture of hers with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor captioning it as, "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again," wrote Priyanka.

In the same article, Anupama wrote, "Rishi Kapoor was, in equal parts, warm and intimidating, always ready to call out the bullshit."

Rishi Kapoor was known for speaking his mind out. The actor always found the idea of sporting sunglasses in the night 'weird'. He used to say how long actors/actresses can hide their wrinkles under the sunglasses. He was all about embracing the process of aging gracefully and preached the same to the industry.

The industry, as well as fans, truly miss Rishi Kapoor, the blunt tweets that most of the time became news, his witty tweets back to the trollers is something that can never be replaced. His unending charm, all shall be missed.

Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on the 30th of April, 2020. The actor was suffering from cancer and was in the USA for a year from 2018 to 2019. Having said that he recovered but just a day before his death his condition worsened and was admitted to the hospital.