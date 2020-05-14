Rishi Kapoor had always expressed his desire to see Ranbir Kapoor settle down for a marriage. "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone," Kapoor had said in an interview with Mid-Day a couple of years ago.

And now Meena Iyer, who wrote Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla, has revealed that the veteran actor was even fine with Ranbir having an intimate wedding in the presence of 45 people.

"Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. 'It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy'," Meena Iyer told Bangalore Mirror.

Kapoor's unfulfilled wish

There's no secret that among all of Ranbir's previous girlfriends, Alia Bhatt is someone who is very close to the Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima have showered immense love on her and even gifted her expensive things.

It is being said that Rishi Kapoor, who was also fond of Alia and shared a close bond with her, wanted to gift her something special. He also reportedly wanted to take Alia and Ranbir on a family dinner.

However, his wish remained unfulfilled. Rishi Kapoor's death on April 30 has caused irreparable damage not just to his family but also to the film industry. After losing his battle to cancer, Kapoor was cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium, Mumbai in the presence of his family members and close friends.