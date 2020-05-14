Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The lovebirds has time and again expressed their fondness for each other. Alia too has gelled well with the Kapoor family and was constantly seen by Ranbir and his mother Neetu Singh's side after Rishi Kapoor's death.

Recently, an undated video of Ranbir and Alia has surfaced online where the two are seen leaning forward to kiss each other on the lips before realising they are in public.

The Brahmastra actress quickly plants a peck on his cheeks but what caught everyone's attention is that the two are seen blushing and smiling. The short clip has left fans go gaga over their cuteness. Some also wished to see them get married soon.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding:

Speculations regarding their much-awaited wedding has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Until a few months ago, rumour had suggested that the couple was looking for wedding destination and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.

Professional lives:

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have a lot of projects in the pipeline. The two will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Besides Brahmastra, Alia will next be seen in Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera.