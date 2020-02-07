https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/729893/ancient-board-game-piece-found-lindisfarne.jpg IBTimes IN

It's been in the news for over a year now and why not? After all, they look fab together. But seems like after remaining tight-lipped for ages, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon to come forward as they announce their wedding date which is sure to happen in this year.

And now finally it has been confirmed that the much-awaited wedlock of the year will take place after December 4th. Yes, you heard it right. It's the same December that you might have been hearing for long but now you have a near-around date.

Why post-December 4?

The lovely duo hasn't worked in any film earlier but their first together 'Brahmastra' is set to release on the aforementioned date.

And apparently after being witness to the success of their premier film together, the two will bring even more cheer to fans as they finally tie the knot.

Moreover, preparations are already underway and their extended families have also been asked to keep themselves free around the dates, according to an article published in the Open magazine.

Last month, it was reported that the couple has already started searching for the perfect honeymoon destination.

What's on their list?

As of now, the classic couple has their eyes on locations like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.

Doesn't only the name of these locations entice you to pack your bags! The choices are quite lavish, aren't they? If the couple does tie the knot this very year, it is sure to become the wedding of the year!

How did it start?

It was during the filming of their film, Brahmastra, that the duo came together and eventually fell-in-love. Alia Bhatt when asked about her crush in the tinsel, as expected, uttered Ranbir's name.

She reportedly told that she met Ranbir when she was 11-years-old. She had auditioned for 'Black' and since then she had a crush on him. The actress also revealed that when he came in 'Saawariya', she had already seen him.

Later, Ranbir too got candid about the relationship in an interview with a magazine. He said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.

As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."